Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $95,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Halliburton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

