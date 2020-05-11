Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

