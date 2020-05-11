Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of RDN opened at $14.76 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

