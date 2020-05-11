Raymond James Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $80.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

PCAR stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 74.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 34.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 46.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

