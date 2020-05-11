Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

