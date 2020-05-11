Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 133 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

