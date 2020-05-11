ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 18.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $162.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

