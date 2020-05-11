ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

ResMed has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $162.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

