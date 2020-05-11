ResMed Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

RMD opened at $162.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

