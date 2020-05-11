River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $120.44 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

