River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 368,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $27.57 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

