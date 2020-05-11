RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,997 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

RMR opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. RMR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $969.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.41.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

