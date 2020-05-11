Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $126.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,372 shares of company stock worth $31,676,711. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

