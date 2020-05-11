Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $22.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

NYSE FLS opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

