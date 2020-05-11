Royal Bank of Canada Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $66.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.