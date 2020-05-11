Royal Bank of Canada Trims Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Target Price to $6.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s previous close.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.71 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

