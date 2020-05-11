S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 1,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.