Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.73 on Monday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 1,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 751,815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 520.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

