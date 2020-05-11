Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

