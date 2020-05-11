SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

SSW stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

