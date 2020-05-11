Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after buying an additional 1,201,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,866,000 after buying an additional 123,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,669 shares of company stock valued at $101,779,642. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -83.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.