Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 68,288 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,288 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.