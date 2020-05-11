Selfkey Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $749,990.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.83 million and $749,990.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.03709801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00054276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011309 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,047,148,715 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Tidex, RightBTC, IDEX, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

