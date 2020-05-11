Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

