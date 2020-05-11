Sentivate 24 Hour Volume Hits $112,187.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $112,187.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,351,659,431 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

