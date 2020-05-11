Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $212.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $605.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

