Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $475.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.96.

SHOP stock opened at $723.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.11. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $242.23 and a 12 month high of $739.24. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

