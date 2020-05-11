Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $23.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,181.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,342.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 79.3% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 514,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,763 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 144,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.