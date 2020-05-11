Spinnaker Trust Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.