Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $74.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQ. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.19.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.