State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 346,358 Trane (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 346,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Trane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,049,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $84.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.87.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

