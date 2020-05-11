State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 29,158 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

