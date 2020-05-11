State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 41,985 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,269 shares of company stock worth $59,382,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $67.07 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

