State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,841,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,801 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of AT&T worth $286,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.79 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

