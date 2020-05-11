State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.86 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

