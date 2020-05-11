State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.59 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $287.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $298.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.