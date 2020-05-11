State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.76 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $32,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

