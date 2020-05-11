State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $362.75 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $362,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

