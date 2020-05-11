State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Shares of CERN opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

