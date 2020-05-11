State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 21,492 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Home Depot worth $272,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.