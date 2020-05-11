State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $51.45 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.