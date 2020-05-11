State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $65.92 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

