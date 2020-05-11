State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,406 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Metlife worth $33,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

MET opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.