Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:SRI opened at $19.33 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

