Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

