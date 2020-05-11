Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIX lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

