SunTrust Banks Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $60.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

IBP stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,108,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $14,953,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $4,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $6,085,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

