SVB Leerink Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $122.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

ABBV opened at $83.96 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

