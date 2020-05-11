Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.88 and a beta of 0.63. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $827,695.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,904.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,430 in the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Switch by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Switch by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

