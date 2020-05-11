Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Switch had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Switch updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Switch has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,430 in the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.